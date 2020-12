Officials search for Texas State student after abandoned vehicle found near Luling

click to enlarge Shutterstock

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing Texas State student after a crashed vehicle was discovered near Luling, Texas, according to multiple reports Officials say the wreck occurred near midnight on Monday morning. The vehicle, a Nissan Altima, was found by law enforcement near Salt Flat Road north of Interstate 10. A cell phone and personal were left in the car.Houston news station KTRK confirmed that the missing student is Jason Landry, 21, a native of Missouri City. According to KTRK, Landry had finished his final exams and was headed back home for the holidays."I can't believe we still haven't found him. I never thought it would go this long," Lisa Landry, Jason's mother, told the station. In addition to his belongings, a small amount of blood was found in the car, she also said."I just asked for prayers, because we just need a lot of prayers," she continued. "We need this to work. We need God to help us out and all the prayers."