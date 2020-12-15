No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Officials search for Texas State student after abandoned vehicle found near Luling

Posted By on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing Texas State student after a crashed vehicle was discovered near Luling, Texas, according to multiple reports.

Officials say the wreck occurred near midnight on Monday morning. The vehicle, a Nissan Altima, was found by law enforcement near Salt Flat Road north of Interstate 10. A cell phone and personal were left in the car.



Houston news station KTRK confirmed that the missing student is Jason Landry, 21, a native of Missouri City. According to KTRK, Landry had finished his final exams and was headed back home for the holidays. 

"I can't believe we still haven't found him. I never thought it would go this long," Lisa Landry, Jason's mother, told the station. In addition to his belongings, a small amount of blood was found in the car, she also said.

"I just asked for prayers, because we just need a lot of prayers," she continued. "We need this to work. We need God to help us out and all the prayers."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Following the Flavor: Exploring San Antonio’s ever-evolving food truck scene is worth the drive
Glitter Political: Outgoing County Commissioner Kevin Wolff tips his hat after 15 years of public service
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
Space Chase: In pursuing Space Command, San Antonio once again looks for an outside savior
New Executive Chef Joseph Perez brings ‘hunger to learn’ to the reopened Esquire Tavern
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Woman with 5 kids carjacked man on San Antonio's West Side Saturday Read More

  2. The Menzoda Line: TV judges latest to refuse to hear Texas AG Ken Paxton’s election lawsuit Read More

  3. San Antonio man sleeping in dumpster hospitalized after being thrown into garbage truck Read More

  4. San Antonio-based H-E-B will have 1,000 certified personnel conducting COVID-19 vaccinations Read More

  5. Museum Reach Lofts, rare affordable housing near San Antonio’s Pearl district, welcomes first residents Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation