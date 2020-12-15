No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Texas electors pass toothless resolution demanding battleground states appoint Trump electors

Posted By on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge Thirty-four Texas electors just can't seem to come to grips with the fact that this man won the fucking election. - INSTAGRAM / JOEBIDEN
  • Instagram / joebiden
  • Thirty-four Texas electors just can't seem to come to grips with the fact that this man won the fucking election.
Just when you think Texas may finally tire of being a national embarrassment, along comes a new set of yahoos hell bent on seizing the crown from Florida — you know, once and for all.

Case in point: as the Electoral College affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's victory Monday, the Lone Star State’s electors passed a resolution calling on four battleground states that swung to Biden to appoint new electors willing to vote for President Trump instead. That resolution passed 34-4.



The document, which comes with zero legal authority, requested that the legislatures of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin appoint new electors willing to smother American Democracy by overriding the will of their own voters.

Heaping on an additional dose of stupid, the Texas electors passed the measure after the states already submitted their votes, the Texas Tribune reports.

Cue sad trombone.

Naturally, Democratic groups issued news releases decrying the action as yet another authoritarian move from a GOP unconcerned with the will of voters — which, of course, is correct. But, for our money, the most appropriate response came from Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who tweeted out the five-word dismissal the asinine resolution warranted: "We'll get right on that."

Fetterman followed up the tweet with stark but correct assessment of just how shittily the Dallas Cowboys are performing this year.


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Following the Flavor: Exploring San Antonio’s ever-evolving food truck scene is worth the drive
Glitter Political: Outgoing County Commissioner Kevin Wolff tips his hat after 15 years of public service
Space Chase: In pursuing Space Command, San Antonio once again looks for an outside savior
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
New Executive Chef Joseph Perez brings ‘hunger to learn’ to the reopened Esquire Tavern
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Woman with 5 kids carjacked man on San Antonio's West Side Saturday Read More

  2. The Menzoda Line: TV judges latest to refuse to hear Texas AG Ken Paxton’s election lawsuit Read More

  3. San Antonio man sleeping in dumpster hospitalized after being thrown into garbage truck Read More

  4. San Antonio-based H-E-B will have 1,000 certified personnel conducting COVID-19 vaccinations Read More

  5. Museum Reach Lofts, rare affordable housing near San Antonio’s Pearl district, welcomes first residents Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation