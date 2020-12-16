Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott's $4.2 billion giveaway includes gifts to 7 San Antonio nonprofits
By Sanford Nowlin
on Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM
Seven San Antonio nonprofits received donations from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who announced Tuesday that she'd given away $4.2 billion in the past four months.
In an article posted on Medium
, Scott — the ex-wife of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos — unveiled the gifts she'd made to 384 organizations, including the following in the Alamo City:
- San Antonio Food Bank
- Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, San Antonio
- Goodwill Industries of San Antonio
- YWCA San Antonio
- LiftFund
- Palo Alto College
- United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County
Scott's San Antonio donations included $20 million to the United Way of San Antonio, $10 million to small-business lender LiftFund and an “eight-figure gift” to Palo Alto College, according to the San Antonio Report
“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” Scott wrote in her piece on Medium. “Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”
