Bexar County bans sale and use of certain fireworks through New Year's Eve
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 10:16 AM
San Antonians planning an explosive send off for 2020 should brace for one final disappointment this year.
Bexar County Commissioners Court has banned the sale of "restricted" fireworks through January 14, KSAT reports
.
Fire Marshal Chris Lopez's proposal states that the normal danger of fire is "greatly enhanced by extremely dry conditions." San Antonio's drought level currently stands at extreme to severe.
Banned fireworks include "skyrockets with sticks" and "missiles with fins" as classified under state law, the station reports.
