Thursday, December 17, 2020
Person running on highway on San Antonio's East Side struck and killed, police say
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 9:40 AM
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on San Antonio's East Side, KSAT reports
San Antonio police responded to a call near Interstate 35 and AT&T Center Parkway around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Authorities say the pedestrian was running on the main lanes of the interstate before being struck by a black Mitsubishi whose driver was unable to avoid the person. The vehicle swerved, however, hitting a guardrail.
Police pronounced the pedestrian, still identified as of press time, dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to the hospital with a broken left forearm, KSAT reports. The motorist didn't show signs of intoxication and isn't expected to face charges.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, traffic fatality, pedestrian, highway, running on highway, I-35, AT&T Center Parkway, San Antonio Police, East Side, crash, traffic incident, Image
