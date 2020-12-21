No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, December 21, 2020

CVS will begin offering vaccinations in 2,000 Texas nursing homes at end of December

Posted By on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 11:29 AM

CVS Health, one of two pharmacy chains with federal contracts to supply COVID-19 vaccinations, will begin inoculating residents at more than 2,000 Texas nursing homes and assisted living facilities at the end of the month.

CVS said it expects to offer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccination to more than 275,000 residents and staffers at Texas long-term care facilities, staring December 28.

Walgreens, the other pharmacy with a federal vaccination deal, will provide the shots at nursing homes in Ohio and Connecticut. Later this month, it will expand to offer them at 800 such sites in 12 states.

To date, roughly 100,000 residents and staff at nursing homes have died from COVID-19. Residential-care facilities are among the riskiest for transmission of the coronavirus, and elderly people tend to face worse outcomes once infected.

CVS said it will begin providing vaccines to lower-risk members of the population at its pharmacies next year. The company hasn't yet released details of that rollout.

