Today in scams, this absolutely brazen cash grab for a bus trip to Trump's 2021 inauguration

Screengrab via Eventbrite
After seeing this in the Bulwark newsletter the other day
, we were pretty sure it would be dead on Eventbrite by the time we clicked.
But nope, these hucksters are still taking money.
For a bus trip to Donald Trump's inauguration.
On Jan. 20, 2021. (Screaky-screaky noise as you grind your fists into your eye sockets in disbelief.)
YEP.
There's a sucker born every minute, as P.T. Barnum said, and I might add that most of them are wearing MAGA hats.
Yes, Reggie Skyrock and Ashley Weiss are "anticipating" Trump's inauguration, in much the same way that I am anticipating having lost 25 pounds by sitting on my couch since March. That is: pure magic-sprinkle-fairy-dust wish fulfillment. (The difference is, I won't be Venmo'ing Reggie and Ashley to make it all come true.)
No refunds! But definitely "check back for additional information before the event"! LOL infinity.
This isn't a local scam, but it's all of a piece with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Hail Mary lawsuit to overturn the election
, Gov. Greg Abbott's defense of said suit
or other Texas elected officials refusing to admit Joe Biden actually won the election
, not just by a little, but by a lot.
Look, we all have moments of wishing that things were different than they are, whether that's getting your choice of president or not living through a global pandemic or finding out Jeni's Brambleberry Crisp is a miracle weight-loss formula.
Trump isn't getting inaugurated in 2021, buddies. Please find a better way to deal with it than inflicting your toddler tantrums on the republic and/or fleecing your fellow sheep.
A version of this story first appeared in the Orlando Weekly, an affiliated publication. Samford Nowlin also contributed to this report.