No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Today in scams, this absolutely brazen cash grab for a bus trip to Trump's 2021 inauguration

Posted By on Tue, Dec 22, 2020 at 8:37 PM

SCREENGRAB VIA EVENTBRITE
  • Screengrab via Eventbrite
After seeing this in the Bulwark newsletter the other day, we were pretty sure it would be dead on Eventbrite by the time we clicked.

screen_shot_2020-12-21_at_12.18.06_pm.jpg
But nope, these hucksters are still taking money. 



For a bus trip to Donald Trump's inauguration.

On Jan. 20, 2021. (Screaky-screaky noise as you grind your fists into your eye sockets in disbelief.)

YEP.

There's a sucker born every minute, as P.T. Barnum said, and I might add that most of them are wearing MAGA hats.

screen_shot_2020-12-21_at_12.17.51_pm.jpg

Yes, Reggie Skyrock and Ashley Weiss are "anticipating" Trump's inauguration, in much the same way that I am anticipating having lost 25 pounds by sitting on my couch since March. That is: pure magic-sprinkle-fairy-dust wish fulfillment. (The difference is, I won't be Venmo'ing Reggie and Ashley to make it all come true.) 

No refunds! But definitely "check back for additional information before the event"! LOL infinity. 

This isn't a local scam, but it's all of a piece with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Hail Mary lawsuit to overturn the election, Gov. Greg Abbott's defense of said suit or other Texas elected officials refusing to admit Joe Biden actually won the election, not just by a little, but by a lot.

Look, we all have moments of wishing that things were different than they are, whether that's getting your choice of president or not living through a global pandemic or finding out Jeni's Brambleberry Crisp is a miracle weight-loss formula. 

Trump isn't getting inaugurated in 2021, buddies. Please find a better way to deal with it than inflicting your toddler tantrums on the republic and/or fleecing your fellow sheep.

A version of this story first appeared in the Orlando Weekly, an affiliated publication. Samford Nowlin also contributed to this report.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Southtown’s Camp Outpost delivers great dining by getting the small stuff right
Kitsch and erotica commingle in the lowbrow work of San Antonio artist Connie Chapa
San Antonio author Max Booth III has a novella turned into a forthcoming horror film
After exciting new openings, San Antonio is now awash in oyster bars
Fresh Oysters Call for Champagne and Other Crisp Sparkling Wines
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Victims of home invasion in Northwest San Antonio stop alleged robber with a frying pan Read More

  2. The Mendoza Line: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick frets COVID vaccine will reverse his on-air vasectomy Read More

  3. Thieves took half the toys collected for annual drive at San Antonio's Alazan-Apache Courts projects Read More

  4. Former Ted Cruz's staffer labels ex-boss and Texas GOP head Allen West among worst Trump enablers Read More

  5. San Antonio's Valero Energy is the oil industry's fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation