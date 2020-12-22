No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Victims of home invasion in Northwest San Antonio stop alleged robber with a frying pan

Posted By on Tue, Dec 22, 2020 at 9:34 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A home invasion in the Medical Center was foiled by a frying pan early Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.

After a man barged into an apartment and tried to rob the residents at gunpoint, one of the intended victims brandished the pan and hit him in the head, according to police. The residents were able to take away the gun before striking the robber again with the kitchen implement.



According to officials, the intruder allegedly robbed another person in the parking lot of the Axio Apartments on Cinnamon Creek Drive around 12:41 a.m. before jumping a fence into the adjacent Spice Creek apartments, where he attempted the home invasion.

San Antonio police arrested the man, who's now facing robbery charges.

