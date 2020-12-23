Wednesday, December 23, 2020
After Alazan-Apache Courts toy-drive theft, San Antonio residents donate enough for 2,000 new gifts
By Sanford Nowlin
on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 9:57 AM
After thieves last Friday stole half the toys
gathered for a holiday gift drive at the Alazan-Apache Courts housing project, San Antonio residents have stepped up in a big way.
Since the news broke, the San Antonio Housing Authority has received enough money and donated toys for 2,000 additional presents. Grocery chain H-E-B matched $4,000 of the donations, according to SAHA officials.
The new donations allowed SAHA to increase the size of the planned distribution tenfold. Originally, it only expected to share 200 toys with residents.
SAHA is also holding a drive-thru toy collection Wednesday from 11-11:30 a.m. at its offices at 820 S. Flores St. It will share those donations with residents of its low-income housing properties.
