Monday, December 28, 2020

Smaller, 'more intimate' 2021 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is already nearly sold out

Posted By on Mon, Dec 28, 2020 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / SANANTONIORODEO
  • Instagram / sanantoniorodeo
Like many events, the 2021 edition of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be significantly downsized due to the pandemic. So much so, that only resale tickets remain.

Rodeo CEO Cody Davenport and President Rusty Collier broke the news via Facebook Live last week as they discussed the "more intimate" event's venue capacity, entertainment lineup and safety protocols.



The rodeo will run February 11-28 at Freeman Coliseum, where it was held from 1950 to 2003. It jumped to the larger AT&T Center the following year.


Collier said rodeo staff “worked extremely close with local health officials” to create a safety and sanitation plan. They also developed a medical committee to assist with safety protocols.

“If you come out here and somebody asks you to put a mask on, don’t take it personal,” Collier said.

Davenport said the move back to Freeman is “not an ideal scenario.” However, he said the smaller event still provides a platform for people who depend on the rodeo for income.

“We were bound and determined to stick true to our mission, take care of these kids and move forward,” Davenport said during the Facebook Live session.

Since 1984, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has awarded $223 million to Texas youth via scholarships, grants, endowments, livestock auctions, show premiums and its calf-scramble program.

