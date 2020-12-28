No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 28, 2020

Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen tests positive for coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, Dec 28, 2020 at 9:21 AM

Dennis Bonnen speaks at an event held prior to the pandemic. - FACEBOOK / DENNIS BONNEN
  • Facebook / Dennis Bonnen
  • Dennis Bonnen speaks at an event held prior to the pandemic.
The outgoing speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on his Facebook page Sunday.

Bonnen said he tested positive this weekend and has mild symptoms. His wife, Kim Bonnen, tested positive last week and “continues to battle difficult but manageable symptoms,” he said. His two sons will continue to be tested as the family quarantines together.

“We are unable to pinpoint our initial exposure, as we — like so many other families — made the difficult decision to celebrate Christmas with just our own household this year and have diligently followed all health protocols since March, thanks to my wife’s adamant reminders,” Bonnen said on his Facebook page.

Bonnen, who did not seek reelection after a secret recording scandal damaged his political career, encouraged people to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

Multiple state leaders have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. The first statewide elected official to publicly confirm a positive coronavirus test was Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrmann in May. Other state lawmakers, including Rep. Tony Tinderholt and Sen. Kel Seliger, have tested positive. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller tested positive earlier this month.

The Texas Tribune also revealed that at least three Texas Board of Education members tested positive for the coronavirus after an in-person meeting last month, raising more questions about the state’s emphasis on safety just weeks before the new legislative session begins Jan. 12. Lawmakers are still awaiting more detailed pandemic protocols for the upcoming session, which Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has suggested could come this week.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

What I learned from spinning 259 unfamiliar albums during the pandemic
Newly opened La Milanesa serves up taste of home for San Antonio’s South American community
Glitter Political: H. Drew Galloway cut his own path by encouraging young people to vote
Southtown’s Camp Outpost delivers great dining by getting the small stuff right
Kitsch and erotica commingle in the lowbrow work of San Antonio artist Connie Chapa
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Today in scams, this absolutely brazen cash grab for a bus trip to Trump's 2021 inauguration Read More

  2. One Texas health district received 900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Then, it closed for Christmas. Read More

  3. The Trump administration awarded border wall contracts to build on land it doesn't own in Texas Read More

  4. The new U.K. coronavirus variant is concerning. But don’t freak out. Read More

  5. Texas AG Ken Paxton asked Trump White House to take back Harris County’s CARES Act money Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation