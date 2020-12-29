No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Human remains found at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Dec 29, 2020 at 10:46 AM

Partial skeletal remains were found Sunday on the northeast end of Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, according to a news release the installation issued Monday.

People walking near Salado Creek discovered the remains.



The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and San Antonio law enforcement began investigating Monday morning. Authorities said there is no danger to the base or the community, and there are no active missing persons cases at the installation.

Fort Sam Houston's security forces closed off the area, and the investigation is active.

