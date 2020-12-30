No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

San Antonio-area COVID-19 hospitalizations surge as state blows past record set in July

Posted By on Wed, Dec 30, 2020 at 9:21 AM

click to enlarge A patient recieves a nasopharygeal swab as part of a COVID-19 screening at a community based testing facility in Texas. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD
  • Wikimedia Commons / Texas National Guard
  • A patient recieves a nasopharygeal swab as part of a COVID-19 screening at a community based testing facility in Texas.
Bexar County coronavirus hospitalizations hit 1,116 Tuesday, reaching their highest number since the surge that gripped San Antonio this summer.

The escalating demand on local hospitals comes as Texas reached a new peak in COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, obliterating a previous record set in July. At least 11,351 people were hospitalized statewide with the ailment. That compares to the record of 10,893 set on July 22.



Bexar County hospitalizations have nearly doubled since the beginning of the month, when just 593 people being treated for COVID-19 in medical facilities.

The current surge follows travel and family gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday, and local officials warn that the aftereffects of Christmas are likely to tip the county into a new record for hospitalizations. The previous record of 1,267 was set on July 13. 

“It looks pretty clear we’re going to go beyond that,” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said during Tuesday evening press briefing.

As of Tuesday, 314 of Bexar County patients are in intensive care and 170 are on ventilators. The influx of new patients leaves 13% of staffed beds and 52% of ventilators available.

Metro Health reported 975 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 11 additional deaths. Officials also tallied 1,126 new cases from Monday, saying that a delay in receiving test results from the state yielded a false low for the day.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio
Unpacking 2020: The pandemic wasn’t the only major news story roiling San Antonio and Texas this year
Silver Linings: San Antonio’s arts community weighs in on the positive side effects of quarantine
San Antonio native Mike Jones co-scripted Pixar's new movie Soul
What I learned from spinning 259 unfamiliar albums during the pandemic
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Human remains found at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio Read More

  2. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz defends pandemic relief funding that helped two billionaire donors land $35M Read More

  3. San Antonio businesses must cut capacity to 50% as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high Read More

  4. Casandra Matej, San Antonio's top tourism official, departs for job in Orlando Read More

  5. More people in Texas are hospitalized for COVID-19 than at any other time during the pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation