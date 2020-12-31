No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, December 31, 2020

San Antonio expected to receive 40,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses within the next week

Posted By on Thu, Dec 31, 2020 at 11:04 AM

PFIZER
  • Pfizer
Metropolitan Health District officials say the San Antonio area will receive an additional 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines within the next week, completing its initial 90,000-dose allocation.

As of Tuesday, Bexar County has received 50,000 vaccine doses and inoculated more than 31,000 people in critical populations, according to Metro Health officials. Those first in line are frontline medical workers and residents of long-term care facilities.



"We are working to balance the need to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible, while making sure distribution is focused on priority, high-risk and traditionally underserved populations," Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger said in a statement. "The more people we vaccinate, the more vaccines we’ll receive."


Subsequent tiers in line for inoculations include people 65 and older, frontline essential workers and those 16 and older with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 complications.

Bexar County's vaccination plan is available on its COVID-19 Portal. Metro Health officials said they'll continue to update residents as they learn more about the state and federal distribution vaccine-distribution plans.

