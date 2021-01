Two people lose limbs, fingers to fireworks in alleged San Antonio street racing incident

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Two people were seriously injured in San Antonio by fireworks detonated in the middle of vehicles doing donuts in what police are calling a street-racing incident.Officers arrived to Eisenhauer Flea Market on the 3900 block of Eisenhauer Road around 11 p.m. Sunday, where they found car-club racers in the parking lot, KSAT reports Police told the TV station two individuals were injured setting off fireworks as vehicles did donuts. The explosives blew both hands off one individual, also doing damage to the person's eyes. Another victim lost fingers.The call was one of several street-racing incidents San Antonio police broke up overnight.Police told KSAT at least 50 vehicles were later seen at a Valero gas station near Perrin Beitel Road.Authorities also investigated another racing incident near South General McMullen Drive and West Thompson Place, according to the station. People at that location threw wood, rocks and fireworks at officers, according to the report. One person, a 19-year-old, was taken into custody.