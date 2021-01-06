Getting a new job is Texas' top New Year's resolution, according to new study

-
Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio
Based on their Google searches, it looks like Texans are more concerned about their work situations than they are their waistlines, booze consumption or odious personal habits.
Using Google Trends, job-search site Zippia figured out what the most popular New Year's resolution was in each state
. And Texans, it turns out, are most interested in landing a new job.
Does that signify pandemic-related job losses have hit the Lone Star State especially hard, that too many of us are working for low wages or that our bosses are just assholes? The study doesn't dive that deep — these things never do, actually — so it's anybody's guess.
We do know, however, that the only other state where getting a new job topped the resolution list was Wyoming. So, here's for Texans' rugged individualism, even when it comes to resolutions. Or something.
click to enlarge
In case you're wondering how residents of other states want to better their lives — assuming they can stick to the plan for more than a week — here's how other New Year's resolutions stacked up:
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
- Getting therapy was the most popular resolution overall, topping the list for 12 states.
- Weight loss came in at No. 2. Eight states are looking to tighten their belts.
- Four states said they just want a good night's sleep. And we know quite a few Texans are probably down with that as well.