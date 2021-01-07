Despite an attack on the U.S. Capitol, here are the 17 Texas Republicans who still voted to overturn election results

However, despite all of this, 147 Republican lawmakers still stood by their decision to stand in the way of certifying the presidential election, and perpetuate a lie that ultimately ended in violence.
Of course, after the fascist mob was cleared from the U.S. Capitol, the House then reconvened and rejected the Arizona challenge by a vote of 303-121 and the Pennsylvania challenge by a vote of 282-138.
Here are the 17 Texas Republicans who, despite the first non-peaceful transfer of power in 220 years because of Trump’s baseless rhetoric, still voted to sustain one or both objections:
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington
U.S. Rep. Brian Babin
U.S. Rep. Michael C. Burgess
U.S. Rep. John R. Carter
U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud
U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert
U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson
U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls
U.S. Rep. August Pfluger
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions
U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams
U.S. Rep. Ron Wright
The decision by these politicians to support a failed Trump-led coup has resulted in progressive lawmakers demanding accountability for the GOP colleagues who were complicit in yesterday’s attack.
According to the Riverfront Times, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is planning to introduce a resolution calling for the expulsion of lawmakers who "incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election.”
“They have broken their sacred Oath of Office,” Bush said. “I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion.”
A version of this article first appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, an affiliated publication. Sanford Nowlin also contributed to the reporting.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.