First Texas case of more contagious coronavirus variant identified in Harris County

The variant known as B.1.1.7 was first identified in the United Kingdom, where it has spread quickly, and cases have been found in several U.S. states, including California and Colorado. It does not cause a more severe disease, and vaccines “are expected to be effective against it,” the health services department said, citing the existing scientific evidence.
“The fact that this person had no travel history suggests this variant is already circulating in Texas,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the state’s health services department. “Genetic variations are the norm among viruses, and it’s not surprising that it arrived here given how rapidly it spreads.”
The announcement comes as the Harris County region had to roll back business capacity after having a high number of hospitalized coronavirus patients for several days. Confirmed new infections and hospitalizations in the state are both at record highs, though the state is also testing more people. Airline passengers traveling from the U.K. to the U.S. must now test negative for the virus before departing.
“This is disturbing. Along with our recent trends, we could be on the road to a crisis if we don’t change our behavior NOW. Do your part,” Hidalgo said in a Thursday tweet. The case is being investigated by Harris County Public Health and the state health services department, which said the strain is thought to be responsible for a small portion of current coronavirus infections in the state and country.Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.