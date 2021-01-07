So far, at least 8 Texas members of Congress have now called for Trump's removal

Screen Capture / C-SPAN

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro

At least eight members of Texas' congressional delegation, including U.S. Reps. Lloyd Doggett and Joaquín Castro, both of whom represent San Antonio, have called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.All are Democrats.Doggett, along with U.S. Reps. Veronica Escobar, Vicente Gonzalez and Al Green signed resolutions to impeach the president for his verbal incitement of an armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday.Additionally, Castro, along with U.S. Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee, Marc Vease, and Sylvia Garcia have called for Trump’s removal via the 25th Amendment, which provides for removing a president unfit to carry out the duties of the office."I applaud Speaker Pelosi’s call for action to remove Donald Trump before he does any more damage to our country," Doggett said in a statement. "Every day that he remains in office he endangers our security. The House should reconvene immediately to impeach this unfit, unhinged, seditious President. Those who surround the President lack the courage to seek his removal. The job is ours. For our safety today and as a message to future would-be tyrants, we must demand accountability."Castro tweeted his support for removal of the president via the 25th Amendment after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for the president's immediate removal. He also called for the resignation of U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Josh Hawley, R-Missouri."After the carnage in the Capitol incited by Trump and his enablers like Cruz and Hawley, this is the only choice," Castro tweeted. "The President must be immediately removed from office."