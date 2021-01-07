No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 7, 2021

So far, at least 8 Texas members of Congress have now called for Trump's removal

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 4:41 PM

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro - SCREEN CAPTURE / C-SPAN
  • Screen Capture / C-SPAN
  • U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro
At least eight members of Texas' congressional delegation, including U.S. Reps. Lloyd Doggett and Joaquín Castro, both of whom represent San Antonio, have called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

All are Democrats.



Doggett, along with U.S. Reps. Veronica Escobar, Vicente Gonzalez and Al Green signed resolutions to impeach the president for his verbal incitement of an armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday.

Additionally, Castro, along with U.S. Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee, Marc Vease, and Sylvia Garcia have called for Trump’s removal via the 25th Amendment, which provides for removing a president unfit to carry out the duties of the office.

"I applaud Speaker Pelosi’s call for action to remove Donald Trump before he does any more damage to our country," Doggett said in a statement. "Every day that he remains in office he endangers our security. The House should reconvene immediately to impeach this unfit, unhinged, seditious President. Those who surround the President lack the courage to seek his removal. The job is ours. For our safety today and as a message to future would-be tyrants, we must demand accountability."

Castro tweeted his support for removal of the president via the 25th Amendment after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for the president's immediate removal. He also called for the resignation of U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Josh Hawley, R-Missouri.

"After the carnage in the Capitol incited by Trump and his enablers like Cruz and Hawley, this is the only choice," Castro tweeted. "The President must be immediately removed from office."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio’s best hope for a happier 2021 is to ditch its longtime delusions
Assclown of the Year: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (but was there ever any question?)
2020 was a lousy year for live music, but there was no shortage of engaging albums
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Norberto 'Geremy' Landin sees District 5’s hope and resiliency
Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tweets for calm amid Capitol shitstorm he helped create Read More

  2. Former San Antonio Congressman Hurd says Capitol riot 'should be treated as a coup' led by Trump Read More

  3. Texas AG Ken Paxton, who spoke at inflammatory rally, claims rioters 'were not Trump supporters' Read More

  4. San Antonio area set records Tuesday for new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations Read More

  5. GOP official in Seguin faces backlash for saying Mitt Romney should meet 'Mr. Guillotine' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation