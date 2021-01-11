No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 11, 2021

As impeachment effort heats up, Trump plans South Texas visit to tout his border wall

Posted By on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge President Donald Trump reviews U.S. Customs and Border Protection's wall prototypes in California earlier in his term. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / U.S. WHITE HOUSE
  • Wikimedia Commons / U.S. White House
  • President Donald Trump reviews U.S. Customs and Border Protection's wall prototypes in California earlier in his term.
With impeachment proceedings underway this week, President Donald Trump will visit South Texas Tuesday to talk up a completed stretch of the border wall that was a key promise of his 2016 campaign.

Trump will appear in the Rio Grande Valley town of Alamo to commemorate completion of a 400-mile stretch of the wall, which he erroneously claimed Mexico would pay for, the Associated Press reports.



Most of the new fence was constructed in places that already had smaller border barriers, according to the AP. As it sought to speed up the work, the White House approved the destruction of vulnerable wildlife habitats and building on Native American land, according to the report.

Last week, Customs and Border Protection's acting chief said the agency wants to award contracts for 300 new miles of barriers before Trump leaves office, making it harder for the incoming Biden administration to halt the work.

House Democrats plan to introduce at least one article of impeachment against Trump on Monday for "incitement of insurrection" related to the violent coup attempt staged by his supporters last week at the Capitol.

"I think he’s got much bigger issues than coming over and seeing his 14th century solution called 'The Wall,'" U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo told Mission's Progress Times newspaper. "But, as you know, he started his campaign attacking Mexico and building the wall and all that. And I think he wants to end his term the same way."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio’s best hope for a happier 2021 is to ditch its longtime delusions
Assclown of the Year: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (but was there ever any question?)
2020 was a lousy year for live music, but there was no shortage of engaging albums
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Norberto 'Geremy' Landin sees District 5’s hope and resiliency
Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigating lieutenant who posted photos of herself in pro-Trump mob Read More

  2. Reform group turns in 20,000 signatures to let San Antonio vote to curb police union power Read More

  3. Ted Cruz falsely claims in interview that he 'disagreed' with Trump's rhetoric 'many, many times' Read More

  4. A lender sued thousands of lower-income Latinos during the pandemic. Now it wants to be a national bank. Read More

  5. San Antonio's Alamodome will become free COVID-19 vaccination site starting next week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation