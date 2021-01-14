Thursday, January 14, 2021
Assclown Alert: Even after Capitol riot, 17 Texas Republicans voted to oppose Biden's win
By Sanford Nowlin
on Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 11:03 AM
Hours after a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump insurrectionists — an event that marked first non-peaceful transfer of power since the birth of the Republic — these 17 Texas Republicans voted to sustain one or both objections to Joe Biden’s legitimate presidential win:
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington
U.S. Rep. Brian Babin
U.S. Rep. Michael C. Burgess
U.S. Rep. John R. Carter
U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud
U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert
U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson
U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls
U.S. Rep. August Pfluger
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions
U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams
U.S. Rep. Ron Wright
Let’s remember these putrid, cowardly assclowns at the ballot box.
