San Antonio-based H-E-B launches COVID-19 vaccine scheduling portal for Phases 1a and 1b

Grocery giant H-E-B has launched an online portal for those eligible to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointments once more doses are made available.The San Antonio-based grocer says it will make the online scheduling tool available once its pharmacies receive the next round of vaccines. That will allow San Antonians who fall into the first phases of vaccine distribution to schedule appointments to receive their allocated doses.Eligible groups include front-line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities, people over 65 and those with a chronic medical conditions that put them at increased risk for severe illness from the coronavirus.Until further notice, H-E-B is unable to accept walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine. It's not yet accepting appointments for those beyond the state's initial rollout stage.