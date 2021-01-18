No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, January 18, 2021

The Mendoza Line: Florida’s GOP governor calls Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a ‘liberal pussy’

Monday, January 18, 2021

click to enlarge "And, furthermore, Abbott's weewee is thiiiiis big," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a recent Texas visit. - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • "And, furthermore, Abbott's weewee is thiiiiis big," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a recent Texas visit.
We understand that in the current political environment it can be really tough to tell the difference between real news stories and satire, which is precisely why we're letting you know that the Mendoza Line is a weekly work of satire.

Ron DeSantis, Florida’s Republican governor, labeled Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a “liberal pussy” during a recent visit to Austin meant to show he’s more committed to Trumpism than any other GOP state executive.



DeSantis, testing the waters for a 2024 presidential run, was the keynote speaker at least week’s meeting of the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation. He used his 40-minute speech to complain about the media, election fraud, big tech, election fraud, president-elect Joe Biden, election fraud, Benghazi, election fraud, masks, election fraud, Kamala Harris, election fraud, social distancing, election fraud and Abbott.

mendoza_logo.jpg
“I have a lot of respect for the way Gov. Abbott limited the number of locations for dropping off mail-in ballots,” DeSantis said during the address. “But he never should have extended early voting by a week. If you’re going to disenfranchise voters, you go all-in or not at all.”

DeSantis said Abbott’s ambiguity over mask mandates and rules for public gatherings show his weakness and lack of commitment to the Trump brand. For his part, DeSantis prohibited cities from issuing local mask mandates and used the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to raid the home of a former state health official-turned-whistleblower.

“Your governor should be a little more like Ken Paxton,” DeSantis said. “He fires those who disagree with him, blamed the Capitol riots on antifa and says what President Trump’s supporters want to hear. You’re either a fear-mongering member of Trump’s GOP or you’re a liberal pussy.”

Reached for comment, Abbott said DeSantis is simply upset because he remains popular despite killing more constituents with his pandemic response than DeSantis did. The Florida politician doesn’t deserve the nickname “DeathSantis” since he hasn’t yet killed enough people, Abbott added.

“Ron needs to learn how to be subtle,” Abbott said. “Part of politics is seeming caring and empathetic while not giving a shit. I have great hatchet men in Dan Patrick and Ken Paxton. Ron needs to learn how to use the assets around him instead of working so hard to get Trump’s attention. He should know that doesn’t work. Just ask Eric and Don Jr.”

