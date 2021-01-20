San Antonio man fired from job, faces up to a year and a half in prison on Capitol riot charges

TikTok / beccaboostanaccount

Matthew Mazzocco was seen in this TikTok video which purports to show him participating the Capitol insurrection.

After his weekend arrest on federal charges that he participated in the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, San Antonio resident Matthew Mazzocco attended his first hearing Tuesday afternoon.

During the virtual meeting, U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Bemporad read Mazzocco his charges, which included entering a restricted building, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail. The 37 year old also faces a Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge which carries a maximum of six months in jail.

Mazzocco answered most questions during the hearing with a "yes" or "no," always followed by a "ma'am" or "sir."

Bemporad allowed Mazzocco to remain free while he awaits trial, so long as he doesn't use drugs, doesn't travel outside the country or return to Washington D.C. His next hearing is set for January 26.

Authorities arrested Mazzocco on Sunday at his home in Stone Oak without incident, the FBI confirmed. He was called out in a TikTok video by a user who shared his name, photo and workplace.

Mazzocco was employed as a loan officer with Synergy One Lending Inc., but was recently terminated.

"For those concerned, we wish to inform you that this individual is no longer employed by our company," Synergy One CEO Steve Majerus said in a statement supplied to KSAT. "Part of our core vision for our company is to build and maintain a pristine reputation. We remain steadfast to that enduring objective."

