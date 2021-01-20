No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

San Antonio's congressional delegation expresses optimism in tweets about Biden's inauguration

Posted By on Wed, Jan 20, 2021 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / @JOEBIDEN
  • Twitter / @JoeBiden
Members of Congress who represent the Alamo City took to Twitter Wednesday, expressing relief and hope as Joe Biden was set to be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.
All three Democrats were openly critical of former President Donald Trump's leadership during his four years in the White House.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who contested the election results and supported Trump's widely debunked voter fraud claims, attended the inauguration and tweeted a photo of Biden taking oath.
Trump didn't appear at the ceremony, leaving D.C. hours prior. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush did attend, however, accompanied by former First Ladies Michelle and Laura, respectively.



Lady Gaga sang the national anthem, followed by Jennifer Lopez performing a medley of "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful." After Biden's inaugural address, country singer Garth Brooks performed "Amazing Grace." Amanda Gorman, the first-ever U.S. youth poet laureate, recited one of her works.

"While democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated," said Gorman, at 22, the youngest poet to read work at a presidential inauguration.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, introduced Biden for his inaugural address. During his speech, the new president urged unity between those who supported and opposed his campaign, saying "disagreement must not lead to disunion."

"Take a measure of me and my heart," Biden said. "I will be a president for all Americans, and I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did."

