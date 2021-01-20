San Antonio's congressional delegation expresses optimism in tweets about Biden's inauguration

Today, the people won. Democracy won. The United States of America, won.— Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) January 20, 2021
Because no one person will ever be stronger than the nation we have built, together.
Now, we get back to work - building, uniting, and leading again.https://t.co/4yR85dRIhX
Thank heavens. No more Trump in Washington. Air Force One has departed with him to his Florida resort.— Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 20, 2021
All three Democrats were openly critical of former President Donald Trump's leadership during his four years in the White House.
Today is a new beginning for our democracy.— Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) January 20, 2021
In a couple hours, we will have a new administration that reflects America and our values.#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/OriVzyKH6p
Trump didn't appear at the ceremony, leaving D.C. hours prior. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush did attend, however, accompanied by former First Ladies Michelle and Laura, respectively.
Biden takes the oath.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 20, 2021
May God bless the United States of America. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bgv8ncHcHn
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.