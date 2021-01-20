San Antonio's congressional delegation expresses optimism in tweets about Biden's inauguration

click to enlarge Twitter / @JoeBiden

Today, the people won. Democracy won. The United States of America, won.



Because no one person will ever be stronger than the nation we have built, together.



Now, we get back to work - building, uniting, and leading again.https://t.co/4yR85dRIhX — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) January 20, 2021

Thank heavens. No more Trump in Washington. Air Force One has departed with him to his Florida resort. — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 20, 2021

Today is a new beginning for our democracy.



In a couple hours, we will have a new administration that reflects America and our values.#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/OriVzyKH6p — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) January 20, 2021

Biden takes the oath.



May God bless the United States of America. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bgv8ncHcHn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 20, 2021

Members of Congress who represent the Alamo City took to Twitter Wednesday, expressing relief and hope as Joe Biden was set to be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.All three Democrats were openly critical of former President Donald Trump's leadership during his four years in the White House.Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who contested the election results and supported Trump's widely debunked voter fraud claims, attended the inauguration and tweeted a photo of Biden taking oath.Trump didn't appear at the ceremony, leaving D.C. hours prior. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush did attend, however, accompanied by former First Ladies Michelle and Laura, respectively.Lady Gaga sang the national anthem, followed by Jennifer Lopez performing a medley of "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful." After Biden's inaugural address, country singer Garth Brooks performed "Amazing Grace." Amanda Gorman, the first-ever U.S. youth poet laureate, recited one of her works."While democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated," said Gorman, at 22, the youngest poet to read work at a presidential inauguration.Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, introduced Biden for his inaugural address. During his speech, the new president urged unity between those who supported and opposed his campaign, saying "disagreement must not lead to disunion.""Take a measure of me and my heart," Biden said. "I will be a president for all Americans, and I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did."