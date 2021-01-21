Thursday, January 21, 2021
Dream job alert: San Antonio Parks & Rec searching for dog park ambassadors
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Jan 21, 2021 at 11:40 AM
If you’re an unapologetic pet parent and love seeing pups at play, San Antonio Parks & Recreation has a sweet opportunity.
The city is looking for applicants of ages 18 and up to take on the role of dog park ambassadors. Those lucky folks will assist with outreach events as well as educating park visitors about off-leash park safety and etiquette such as picking up after their canine friends.
Virtual orientation sessions for the volunteer ambassador roles will be held this afternoon from noon to 1 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Those interested in volunteering to be an ambassador at any one of SA’s 12 off-leash parks can visit the Parks & Rec website
for more info.
