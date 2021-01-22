Friday, January 22, 2021
Feds give San Antonio $46.7 million to help residents stay in their homes as pandemic drags on
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Jan 22, 2021 at 9:18 AM
click to enlarge
San Antonio has landed $46.7 million in federal funding to help financially strapped residents remain in their homes as the pandemic drags down the economy.
The emergency funding, made available through the latest stimulus bill, is roughly eight times the $6 million city staff anticipated receiving. San Antonio is expected to use the funds to continue its Emergency Housing Assistance Program, although city council won't vote until next month on details about how to allocate the money.
Some 5,500 local families have applied for assistance monthly over the past quarter, Assistant City Manager Lori Houston said at Thursday's council meeting.
At least 90% of the new federal dollars must provide direct financial assistance, including rent and utilities. The remainder can go to housing-stability services, according to city officials.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Housing assistance, San Antonio, City Council, Lori Houston, Emergency Housing Assistance Program, federal funding, Lori Houston, pandemic, covid-19, covid, coronavirus, economy, relief package, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.