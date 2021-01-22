No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, January 22, 2021

Feds give San Antonio $46.7 million to help residents stay in their homes as pandemic drags on

Posted By on Fri, Jan 22, 2021 at 9:18 AM

click to enlarge SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio has landed $46.7 million in federal funding to help financially strapped residents remain in their homes as the pandemic drags down the economy.

The emergency funding, made available through the latest stimulus bill, is roughly eight times the $6 million city staff anticipated receiving. San Antonio is expected to use the funds to continue its Emergency Housing Assistance Program, although city council won't vote until next month on details about how to allocate the money.



Some 5,500 local families have applied for assistance monthly over the past quarter, Assistant City Manager Lori Houston said at Thursday's council meeting.

At least 90% of the new federal dollars must provide direct financial assistance, including rent and utilities. The remainder can go to housing-stability services, according to city officials.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

