San Antonio will receive nearly 26,000 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

The Texas Department of State Health Services is delivering 25,575 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine to San Antonio inoculation hubs this week, KSAT reports First doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are being shipped to San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, University Health System and Wellness 360, which will oversee their distribution to local vaccination sites, according to the station.Currently, health officials are administering vaccinations at the Alamodome, the WellMed Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center, the Alicia Treviño López Senior Community Center and Wonderland of the Americas mall.More information on how to receive a vaccine and who is eligible is available online at the city's COVID-19 portal . DSHS also offers an online listing of vaccine hubs and their available doses.