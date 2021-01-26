San Antonio Education Partnership to award $2.1 million in scholarships to high school seniors
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Jan 26, 2021 at 3:33 PM
San Antonio high school seniors, listen up: millions in college scholarship funds are up for grabs.
The San Antonio Education Partnership (SAEP) is seeking applicants for the roughly $2.1 million it awards annually to graduating seniors. However, the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted its outreach efforts by making it more difficult to dispatch advisors to local campuses.
There’s no such thing as free money, of course, and awardees will be expected to earn their green by attending SAEP workshops and seminars, displaying financial need and achieving an overall GPA of at least 80 on their final transcripts.
Awardees must also be enrolled in a full-time program at a participating college or university the semester following graduation to retain the funds.
The 2021 application is now open to seniors currently attending one of 31 partnering high schools across the Alamo City, including East Central, Madison, Southside and Taft.
Those interested must complete a scholarship application
by March 31. More details are available at the San Antonio Education Partnership website
.
