San Antonio father and son surrender to FBI to face charges over Capitol riot

San Antonio resident Chance Uptmore posted this photo on social media that the FBI says places him at the January 6 Capitol coup attempt.
And then there were three.
A San Antonio father and son have surrendered to the FBI to faces charges that they participated in the January 6 Capitol insurgency. They're the second and third Alamo City residents arrested over allegations they took part in the incident, which left five people dead.
Chance Anthony Uptmore and his father, James Herman "Sonny" Uptmore now face federal charges of unlawfully entering a restricted building in addition to violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.
According to arrest records
, the FBI received a tip that Chance Uptmore posted a Facebook photo of himself outside of the Capitol building, saying he'd been inside during the riot and shot video there.
"When a painting was grabbed off the wall we helped the cops recover it," Chance Uptmore said in a screen capture of a Facebook post included in FBI documents. "The cops were saying stuff like ‘we stand with you’ ‘thanks for being here’ ‘you made your point now leave calmly’ I have it all on tape.”
What's more, photos from separate reports by CNN and British newspaper The Telegraph
appear to show both Uptmores at the scene on January 6. Both father and son confirmed to the FBI during interviews that they were in the pictures, according to arrest documents.
click to enlarge
-
FBI
-
This photograph the FBI obtained from CNN appears to show James "Sonny" Uptmore inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6. He is circled in the image.
Chance Uptmore told authorities he entered the building because he was caught up in the crowd and "because it was a once in a lifetime event," according to the FBI report. The trip was also part of a five-day trip to celebrate his birthday, he also told agents.
Earlier this month, the FBI arrested a separate San Antonio resident, Matthew Carl Mazzocco
, on charges that he also unlawfully entered the Capitol.
Chance and James Uptmore were scheduled to have their first appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Farrer in San Antonio this afternoon.
