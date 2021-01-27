Wednesday, January 27, 2021
San Antonio man charged after the Capitol insurrection will have case handled in Washington D.C.
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Wed, Jan 27, 2021 at 12:11 PM
-
TikTok / beccaboostanaccount
-
Matthew Mazzocco was seen in this TikTok video which purports to show him participating the Capitol insurrection.
The local man arrested on federal charges related to deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection will be tried in Washington D.C. instead of San Antonio.
Matthew Carl Mazzocco's case will be handled in a federal court in the District of Columbia, where it was originally filed, his lawyer, Robbie Ward said Tuesday, according to the Express-News
.
Mazzocco, 37, was set to appear that day in the San Antonio courtroom of U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard B. Farrer for preliminary hearings. However, the was waived for the change in venue, the paper reported.
The FBI arrested Mazzocco
on January 17 after a raid on his home in the Stone Oak area.
He faces charges included entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct. Together the charges carry a maximum sentence of up to a year and half in prison.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Matthew Carl Mazzocco, FBI, San Antonio, trial, Washington D.C., capitol riot, capitol insurrection, federal charges, Robbie Ward, Richard B. Farrer, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.