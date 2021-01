San Antonio man charged after the Capitol insurrection will have case handled in Washington D.C.

TikTok / beccaboostanaccount

Matthew Mazzocco was seen in this TikTok video which purports to show him participating the Capitol insurrection.

The local man arrested on federal charges related to deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection will be tried in Washington D.C. instead of San Antonio.Matthew Carl Mazzocco's case will be handled in a federal court in the District of Columbia, where it was originally filed, his lawyer, Robbie Ward said Tuesday, according to the Express-News Mazzocco, 37, was set to appear that day in the San Antonio courtroom of U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard B. Farrer for preliminary hearings. However, the was waived for the change in venue, the paper reported.The FBI arrested Mazzocco on January 17 after a raid on his home in the Stone Oak area.He faces charges included entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct. Together the charges carry a maximum sentence of up to a year and half in prison.