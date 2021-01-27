No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

San Antonio man charged after the Capitol insurrection will have case handled in Washington D.C.

Posted By on Wed, Jan 27, 2021 at 12:11 PM

Matthew Mazzocco was seen in this TikTok video which purports to show him participating the Capitol insurrection. - TIKTOK / BECCABOOSTANACCOUNT
  • TikTok / beccaboostanaccount
  • Matthew Mazzocco was seen in this TikTok video which purports to show him participating the Capitol insurrection.
The local man arrested on federal charges related to deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection will be tried in Washington D.C. instead of San Antonio.

Matthew Carl Mazzocco's case will be handled in a federal court in the District of Columbia, where it was originally filed, his lawyer, Robbie Ward said Tuesday, according to the Express-News.



Mazzocco, 37, was set to appear that day in the San Antonio courtroom of U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard B. Farrer for preliminary hearings. However, the was waived for the change in venue, the paper reported.

The FBI arrested Mazzocco on January 17 after a raid on his home in the Stone Oak area.

He faces charges included entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct. Together the charges carry a maximum sentence of up to a year and half in prison.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Hitting Bottom: How the pandemic is upending San Antonio’s hospitality industry
During the tourism slump, San Antonio should kick its addiction to incentivizing downtown hotels
Glitter Political: District 3 council candidate Phyllis Viagran aims to carry on her family’s work ethic
Remembering 'Blue' Gene Tyranny, a San Antonio-born composer who worked with Iggy Pop and others
The growing array of non-alcoholic products can turn Dry January into a spirited celebration
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Sierra Club study gives San Antonio's CPS Energy a failing grade on climate goals Read More

  2. Supreme Court strikes down case law that allowed Texas governor to ban abortions during pandemic Read More

  3. San Antonio is worst-equipped big U.S. metro for working from home, new study finds Read More

  4. Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden's 100-day deportation moratorium after Texas sues administration Read More

  5. San Antonio will receive nearly 26,000 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation