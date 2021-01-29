After hitting record earlier this month, COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining in San Antonio

click to enlarge City of San Antonio

Workers at the city's Alamodome vaccination site administer COVID-19 shots.

The number of San Antonians in the hospital to treat COVID-19 has dropped by 244 since the city tallied a record high 10 days ago.As of Thursday, 1,276 people were in Bexar County hospitals to treat COVID-19 infections, 387 of those in intensive care and 249 on ventilators. That's down from the January 18 peak of 1,520.Local officials also reported 1,752 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 20 new deaths over the past 14 days. The San Antonio area surpassed 2,000 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday with 500 of those fatalities reported since Jan. 1.Local health officials attributed the spike in hospitalizations and mounting death toll to gatherings over the holidays.The local falloff in hospitalizations mirrors a state trend. On Thursday, 12,380 patients were hospitalized in Texas, down from a mid-January high.