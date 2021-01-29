No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, January 29, 2021

Poll shows state GOP out of step with Texans on mail-in ballots, Medicaid, police reform and more

Posted By on Fri, Jan 29, 2021 at 10:09 AM

  • Voters flock to the AT&T Center on November 3.
From voting access to police use of force, Texans aren't exactly on board with a variety of the state Republican Party's public policy positions, a new University of Houston poll shows.

Even though the November election brought few state wins for Democrats, the school's poll of 1,329 Texans show that they break with the state's dominant political party on a number of issues. The survey was split between people who identified as Republicans, Democrats and Independents.



Notably, respondents said they want less restrictive voting laws, something Republicans have long opposed. According to the poll, 66% of Texans want online voter registration, and 55% are in favor of no-excuse mail-in voting for people under 65.

Texas has some of the most restrictive voter rules in the country, and state Republicans have repeatedly claimed that loosening them would lead to widespread fraud. Gov. Greg Abbott and other GOP officials waged legal battles last fall to prevent mail-in voting during the pandemic.

Among the University of Houston's other findings:
  • 72% of Texans support state Rep. Senfronia Thompson's George Floyd Act, which, among other things, would prevent lethal use of force by police officers if a lesser amount of force would work.
  • 70% support creating an independent redistricting commission instead of continuing the partisan process that allows the state's dominant party to have the upper hand in redrawing election maps.
  • 69% support expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Texas is one just 12 states that has resisted making Medicaid available for more residents, and the state's attorney general is trying to overturn the ACA.
  • 61% support reforms that would make the possession of marijuana legal for any purpose.
