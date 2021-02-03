No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah goes after Sen. Ted Cruz's lame-ass beard

Posted By on Wed, Feb 3, 2021 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Look, we know it isn't exactly pressing news, but it's funny. And it involves U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, whose name alone tends to ratchet up the absurdity of any story.

Amid calls for his resignation over fanning the flames of the January 6 Capitol insurrection, the Texas Republican is now getting skewered for something new: his facial-hair fail.



To be fair, plenty of folks have already mocked the patchy, ugly-ass rug Cruz grew to camouflage his weak chin. But, now, one of the best political humorists in the business has joined in.

During the Daily Show's recent deep dive on conspiracy-prone freshman U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, host Trevor Noah took time to insert a dig at Cruz's wispy whiskers. Apparently, Noah's staffers liked the joke so much, they even shared it on Instagram — to the tune of 72,000 likes.



We're not sure what the takeaway here is other than schadenfreude. But, hey, after seven years of enduring Tea Party Ted's Washington misadventures, who couldn't use a laugh at his expense right now?

You're welcome.

