Friday, February 5, 2021

San Antonio delegation voted along party lines whether to boot Marjorie Taylor Greene off committees

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge Conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Green raises her right hand to be sworn into the 117th Congress. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
  • Conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Green raises her right hand to be sworn into the 117th Congress.
Well, that pretty much went as expected.

San Antonio's congressional delegation split along party lines in the vote whether to strip U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, of her committee positions for advocating the executions of Democratic lawmakers and spreading racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.



Democratic congressmen Joaquin Castro, Henry Cuellar and Lloyd Doggett voted to boot Greene from the Education and Budget committees, while Republicans Chip Roy and Tony Gonzales voted "nay."

Ultimately, the House voted 230 to 199 on Thursday evening to strip Greene of her committee assignments with just 11 Republicans joining the Dems. Not a single Texas Republican broke ranks.

Democrats called for the vote after revelations that the freshman lawmaker had spread the same kind of inflammatory conspiracy theories that sparked the deadly January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In addition to spreading false claims propagated by QAnon conspiracy theorists, Greene has:
  • Called for the assassination of Nancy Pelosi
  • Questioned whether a plane actually smashed into the Pentagon on 9/11
  • Lined up with people who claimed the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida was a “false flag” operation by federal agents
  • Argued that President Barack Obama was a secret Muslin
  • Said that a space laser funded by Jewish bankers triggered wildfires in California
But, apparently, that's not enough to warrant a rebuke from Gonzales or Roy.

