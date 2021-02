San Antonio ranks No. 10 in the nation for women out-earning their husbands

click to enlarge Unsplash / Christina @ wocintechchat.com

Nationwide, only 29.6% of women out-earned their husbands as of 2019, according to the analysis, which was based on Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers. However, that's up from 15.9% in 1981.



The study also shows that female breadwinners are more common in Northeastern states. Even so, the top-ranked metro in the report is in the South: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida.

Nationwide statistics of women who earn more than their husbands.

San Antonio ranks 10th among large U.S. metros in the percentage of women who earn more than their husbands, according to a new study Research issued this week by Self Financial shows that 32.2% of women in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area make more money than their husbands. SA-area women who earned more than their spouses had median annual incomes of $60,000. Those couples also had a median pay ratio of 65.9%.