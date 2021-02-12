No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, February 12, 2021

Cat Lawyer, Regal Fiesta 16: the top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge This week, the Majestic announced the planned return of Broadway productions to its stage this fall. - MIKE HUME
  • Mike Hume
  • This week, the Majestic announced the planned return of Broadway productions to its stage this fall.
It's not just you — it's hard to keep up with the constant barrage of news right now, especially when Texas leaders like Ted Cruz and Dan Patrick just can't stop doing ridiculous shit.

To give our readers a leg up, we launched a weekly roundup of San Antonio's top stories. Without further ado, are the 10 San Antonio Current headlines for the week, ranked by online traffic:



10. 'Cat lawyer' in viral Zoom clip led a controversial crusade against a West Texas smoke shop owner
9. Warrant accuses San Antonio lawyer Martin Phipps of harassing woman until she fled the country
8. Report: Bexar County opioid lawsuit attorney Martin Phipps arrested over harassment claims
7. Alamo Drafthouse and San Antonio landlord settle rent dispute over pandemic shutdown
6. After calling COVID a hoax, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy says someone in his household tested positive
5. San Antonio native who worked as Trump aide arrested in Washington D.C. on child porn charges
4. Majestic Theatre will kick off new Broadway in San Antonio series, including Hamilton, in September
3. Serial fat-shamer Charles Barkley bashes San Antonio women on national television — again
2. Regal Fiesta 16, once San Antonio's largest movie house, has permanently closed
1. The Mendoza Line: Texas threatens Dallas County with 'Cruzification' for trying to help minorities (FYI, this one's satire, y'all!)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

