No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 12, 2021

Migrants in “remain in Mexico” program will soon be allowed to enter the United States, federal agency says

Posted By on Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM

click to enlarge A Honduran asylum seeker holds his daughters’ hand at an immigration checkpoint in Nuevo Laredo. The pair were promptly returned to Mexico to await a court hearing under the Migrant Protection Protocols. - MIGUEL GUTIERREZ JR./THE TEXAS TRIBUNE
  • Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
  • A Honduran asylum seeker holds his daughters’ hand at an immigration checkpoint in Nuevo Laredo. The pair were promptly returned to Mexico to await a court hearing under the Migrant Protection Protocols.
EL PASO – Tens of thousands of asylum seekers who have been forced to wait in Mexico under a Trump-era immigration policy will soon be able to enter the United States to pursue their cases, the Biden administration announced Friday.

Launched by the Trump administration, the Migrant Protection Protocols forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico border towns for their hearings in American courtrooms. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that about 25,000 migrants in the program have active cases.

More than 70,000 migrants, including more than 20,000 in the El Paso-Ciudad Juárez area, have been placed into the program since it was announced in late 2018. Officials in Mexico have said that many migrants have since gone back home or decided to cross illegally instead of waiting.

The DHS advised asylum seekers in the program to remain where they are for now while a virtual registration process is rolled out next week. Once they’ve registered, the migrants will be told where to go, the DHS statement says. Asylum seekers will be tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to cross the border.

“This latest action is another step in our commitment to reform immigration policies that do not align with our nation’s values,” said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “Especially at the border, however, where capacity constraints remain serious, changes will take time. Individuals who are not eligible under this initial phase should wait for further instructions and not travel to the border.”

The announcement comes after Biden has already initiated a series of executive orders rolling back several Trump immigration policies, including construction of a border wall and limits on admitting refugees. But Biden’s moves have sounded alarm bells among Texas Republicans, who say Biden’s policies so far will lure more migrants north and lay the groundwork for another border crisis. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, sent a letter to Biden Tuesday co-signed by 50 colleagues warning his policies are sending the wrong message.

“The Biden administration directives on stopping the building of border infrastructure, revoking policies aimed at carrying out interior enforcement, halting deportations for 100 days and suspending the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) enrollment have all communicated that our borders are open,” he wrote.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Texas artists and modern masters share the walls in fauna-filled exhibition ‘El Rancho McNay’
Newly certified petition changes the dynamic of contract talks with San Antonio’s police union
Black and Latino San Antonians still lag white residents in getting vaccinated against COVID-19
Since the pandemic, more San Antonians are demanding high quality, locally raised meat
Chinese New Year makes a perfect excuse to explore San Antonio’s Asian noodle offerings
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Volunteers from progressive groups trying to get Ted Cruz donors to demand their money back Read More

  2. After a rough year, retailers — including those in San Antonio — may face an even tougher 2021 Read More

  3. COVID-19 has killed 40,000 Texans, and Dan Patrick is worked up over the 'Star-Spangled Banner' Read More

  4. San Antonio native who worked as Trump aide arrested in Washington D.C. on child porn charges Read More

  5. San Antonio ranks No. 10 in the nation for women out-earning their husbands Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation