No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Podcast describes trials of San Antonio man with disabilities as he endures lengthy power outage

Posted By on Thu, Feb 18, 2021 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge Ralph Garcia, a San Antonio man with muscular dystrophy, and his mother have closed themselves off in his bedroom and packed the window with sblankets to stay warm. - COURTESY PHOTO / DECELERATION
  • Courtesy Photo / Deceleration
  • Ralph Garcia, a San Antonio man with muscular dystrophy, and his mother have closed themselves off in his bedroom and packed the window with sblankets to stay warm.
A new podcast from San Antonio's climate-focused Deceleration blog is putting a human face — or should that be voice? — on the power outage affecting millions of Texans.

The podcast details the trials of Ralph Garcia, 24, a San Antonio man with muscular dystrophy, who at the time of the interview had power no longer than 45 minutes at a time for the past 48 hours. He lives with his mother, who is enduring radiation treatments for cervical cancer.



“This message is to any energy supply company, and this message is to every mayor in the Texas region, and including the governor, that I want to listen to this. Right now your disabled community is dying," Garcia says during the interview. "And that's not me overreacting. This is how it is.”


As Garcia speaks, it's easy to understand the urgency of his need.

His condition requires daily access to equipment that needs electric power to function, including a feeding device and both suction and cough-assistance machines. During the interview, he reveals that he and his mother have sequestered themselves in a bedroom and packed blankets over the window to stave off the freezing temperatures outside.

Beyond public officials and utilities such as CPS Energy, Garcia said medical supply companies and home healthcare agencies also need to step up. At the time of the interview, he said he'd had no check-in calls from his normal providers.

"The climate crisis is no game," writes Deceleration blogger Greg Harman, an organizer with the Sierra Club. "But the impact on the disabled community has largely gone unreported."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego talks about how the pandemic is changing Hollywood
San Antonio musician John Coker charts a genre-defying path on his new album STOIC
Assclown Alert: Texas rep who tried to reverse Biden's fair win picked to chair elections committee
Texas artists and modern masters share the walls in fauna-filled exhibition ‘El Rancho McNay’
Newly certified petition changes the dynamic of contract talks with San Antonio’s police union
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. CPS Energy chief says San Antonians will face power outages through Saturday, some longer Read More

  2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lies on Fox News about cause of the state’s power outages Read More

  3. Video of Houston man skiing on icy highway goes viral Read More

  4. San Antonio Water System will issue a boil order for tap water Wednesday afternoon Read More

  5. Ted Cruz’s 2020 tweet about California blackouts comes back to bite him in the ass Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation