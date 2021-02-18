Thursday, February 18, 2021
Rick Perry saying Texans prefer blackouts to regulations is only his latest dumbass remark
Former Texas governor Rick Perry made headlines this week
for claiming Texans would rather endure blackouts in freezing weather than have the big bad gubment regulating their power grid.
It was no surprise his claim made national news: statements that dumb often do. But those who have followed Gov. Haircut's illustrious career know that it barely cracks the Top 10 of vapid garbage he's uttered out loud — and with cameras rolling.
As a reminder of just how much colossally dumb shit this colossal dumbshit has spewed over the years, here's a rundown of some of Perry's other quotable moments:
- During his ill-fated 2011 presidential run, Perry revealed that he didn't know that the voting age is 18. "Those of you that will be 21 by November the 12th, I ask for your support and your vote," he said during an appearance on a New Hampshire college campus.
- While on the campaign trail, Perry got the date of the American Revolution wrong by a couple of centuries, claiming that the desire for decentralized government was "actually the reason that we fought the Revolution in the 16th century."
- He proved geography also isn't among his strong suits when he referred to Juarez, Mexico, as “the most dangerous city in America.”
- In the early 2010s, Perry joined in the racist calls for President Barack Obama to prove he was actually born in the United States, saying "It's a good issue to keep alive. It's fun to poke at him."
- And then there was the time during a presidential primary debate that Perry forgot which government agency he planned to eliminate once he got to the White House. (Ironically, the one he missed was the Department of Energy, which President Trump eventually appointed him to lead and actually seems kinda useful right now, given Texas' power woes.) Quoth Perry: "I will tell you: It's three agencies of government, when I get there, that are gone: Commerce, Education and the — what's the third one there? Let's see. ... OK. So Commerce, Education and the — ... The third agency of government I would — I would do away with the Education, the ... Commerce and — let's see — I can't. The third one, I can't. Sorry. Oops."
To be sure, "Oops" pretty much sums up Perry's rhetorical track record — and arguably his entire political career.
