Thursday, February 18, 2021

San Antonio's congressional delegation asks White House to set up mass vaccination center here

Posted By on Thu, Feb 18, 2021 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge A woman receives her COVID-19 vaccination at the city's Alamodome site. - COURTESY / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy / City of San Antonio
  • A woman receives her COVID-19 vaccination at the city's Alamodome site.
San Antonio's five-member congressional delegation is urging the Biden Administration to establish a mass vaccination center here similar to ones announced for Dallas, Houston and Austin earlier this month.

In a letter pointing out that Bexar County has suffered more COVID-19 deaths per capita than any of Texas' other large population centers, the bipartisan group urged the White House open a center that can inoculate 6,000 people daily. Democrats Joaquin Castro, Henry Cuellar and Lloyd Doggett along with Republicans Tony Gonzales and Chip Roy signed the correspondence.



The Biden administration promised to open 100 mass vaccination sites over 100 days to get shots into the arms of underserved community members. So far, however, it's announced no plans for one in San Antonio.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency could operate the Alamo City location in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local officials, the lawmakers wrote.

“In addition to being the third most populous area in the state, Bexar County is ranked first in the Centers for Disease Control’s Social Vulnerability Index," the letter states. "This index measures a community’s need for support to prepare and respond to events such as the current pandemic and considers factors such as poverty, access to transportation, housing and healthcare."

