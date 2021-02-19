San Antonio Housing Authority in need of donations to support elderly and disabled residents

click image Facebook / San Antonio Housing Authority

Many elderly and disabled San Antonians are still struggling to gain access to basic necessities such as food and water following this week’s historic winter storm, and the San Antonio Housing Authority is determined to help.The Housing Authority is asking for donations of water, non-perishable food items and adult diapers during a weekend drive held at the main entrance of SAHA headquarters. In addition to the goods collected by the SAHA, food boxes will also be dropped off to residents at several SAHA properties as part of a partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank.Many San Antonio Housing Authority residents live on a limited income, and are now faced with expired groceries, ongoing outages and limited mobility or transportation to visit grocery stores.Donations can be dropped off at the Housing Authority headquarters — located at 820 S. Flores Street — on Friday and Saturday between noon and 4 p.m.The San Antonio Housing Authority provides housing assistance to over 65,000 children, adults and seniors through its Public Housing, Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher and Mixed-Income housing programs.