No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 19, 2021

San Antonio Housing Authority in need of donations to support elderly and disabled residents

Posted By on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 3:27 PM

click image FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO HOUSING AUTHORITY
  • Facebook / San Antonio Housing Authority
Many elderly and disabled San Antonians are still struggling to gain access to basic necessities such as food and water following this week’s historic winter storm, and the San Antonio Housing Authority is determined to help.

The Housing Authority is asking for donations of water, non-perishable food items and adult diapers during a weekend drive held at the main entrance of SAHA headquarters. In addition to the goods collected by the SAHA, food boxes will also be dropped off to residents at several SAHA properties as part of a partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank.



Many San Antonio Housing Authority residents live on a limited income, and are now faced with expired groceries, ongoing outages and limited mobility or transportation to visit grocery stores.

Donations can be dropped off at the Housing Authority headquarters — located at 820 S. Flores Street — on Friday and Saturday between noon and 4 p.m.

The San Antonio Housing Authority provides housing assistance to over 65,000 children, adults and seniors through its Public Housing, Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher and Mixed-Income housing programs.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego talks about how the pandemic is changing Hollywood
San Antonio musician John Coker charts a genre-defying path on his new album STOIC
Assclown Alert: Texas rep who tried to reverse Biden's fair win picked to chair elections committee
Texas artists and modern masters share the walls in fauna-filled exhibition ‘El Rancho McNay’
Newly certified petition changes the dynamic of contract talks with San Antonio’s police union
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. In tweet defending Cruz, Donald Trump Jr. blasts incompetence of Texas' 'Democrat Governor' Read More

  2. Rick Perry saying Texans prefer blackouts to regulations is only his latest dumbass remark Read More

  3. Video of Houston man skiing on icy highway goes viral Read More

  4. CPS Energy chief says San Antonians will face power outages through Saturday, some longer Read More

  5. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lies on Fox News about cause of the state’s power outages Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation