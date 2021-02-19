No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, February 19, 2021

Winter Storm, Greg Abbott: the top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge The San Antonio Zoo shared photos of its animals playing in the snow. - TWITTER / SAN ANTONIO ZOO, AC SPECIALIST KERIAN
  • Twitter / San Antonio Zoo, AC Specialist Kerian
  • The San Antonio Zoo shared photos of its animals playing in the snow.
Let's hope we're not forced to endure another news week like the one we're now closing out. At least not anytime soon.

A natural disaster gripped the state, forcing millions to endure water and electrical outages during a deep freeze. Meanwhile, the politicos in Austin and Washington kept up their shenanigans, and Texans did their usual wacky Texan stuff. Then, on top of everything else, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz was caught flying to Cancun while his constituents froze.



To help you keep track of it all, here — in descending order — are the Current's most-read news stories of the week.

10. San Antonio state senator calls on CEO of Texas power grid to resign

9. San Antonio Zoo shares adorable photos of animals enjoying the snow

8. San Antonio Water System will issue a boil order for tap water Wednesday afternoon

7. Video of Houston man skiing on icy highway goes viral

6. Ted Cruz’s 2020 tweet about California blackouts comes back to bite him in the ass

5. San Antonio’s CPS Energy says outages will continue through Tuesday

4. Expect rolling blackouts as winter storm continues, Texas' power grid operator warns

3. After limiting hours, H-E-B has now closed more than 30 San Antonio stores due to weather

2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lies on Fox News about cause of the state’s power outages

1. CPS Energy chief says San Antonians will face power outages through Saturday, some longer

