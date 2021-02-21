No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Sunday, February 21, 2021

San Antonio Water System lifts its boil-water notice for some areas. This map shows where.

Posted By on Sun, Feb 21, 2021 at 8:57 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN CAPTURE / SAWS.ORG
  • Screen Capture / SAWS.org
San Antonio Water System has lifted its recommendation for some customers that they boil water before drinking or cooking with it.

The city-owned utility posted an interactive map on its website showing which neighborhoods no longer need to follow the notice. Most are inside Loop 410 or in the northern suburbs.



SAWS issued the recommendation Wednesday after power outages from last week's winter storm reduced pumping pressure across much of the Alamo City.

Those in areas where the notice has been lifted should still run taps to flush their pipes before drinking or cooking with the water, according to recommendations on the utility's website.

The map also shows where SAWS is operating bulk distributions of bottled water for those still under the order.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

