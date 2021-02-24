No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

200 animals rescued from winter storm by San Antonio Animal Care Services ready for adoption

Posted By on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge PEXELS / ALOÏS MOUBAX
  • Pexels / Aloïs Moubax
In the wake of last week’s history-making winter storm, some 200 animals have been placed in the adoption system in San Antonio, awaiting a new life.

San Antonio Animal Care Services Interim Director Shannon Sims told local TV station KENS5 Tuesday that ACS staff braved record-breaking weather conditions to rescue animals left in the cold.



"Getting from one call to the next was pretty perilous and painstaking," Sims told KENS5. "And it was about 4,000 calls. I would say probably about 70% of those were associated with some sort of lack of shelter.”

In the most dire instances, ACS crews found animals chained up in the snow with no food, their only source of water frozen solid. In such cases, crews can legally remove the animal, because they know it will otherwise die.

The 200 animals rescued during the winter storm are now awaiting adoption into forever homes.

"With a little bit of love and care, these animals turn into great adoptable pets," Sims told KENS5.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

The failure of San Antonio’s city-owned utilities last week demand action, not reassurances
Power Failure: Blame for Texas’ electrical grid disaster extends far further than ERCOT
San Antonio Burger Week’s creative spins are all about dressing up the staple sandwich
San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego talks about how the pandemic is changing Hollywood
San Antonio musician John Coker charts a genre-defying path on his new album STOIC
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Police Department suspended three officers for offensive Facebook posts Read More

  2. Power Failure: Blame for Texas’ electrical grid disaster extends far further than ERCOT Read More

  3. The Mendoza Line: Heidi Cruz opening travel agency to help GOP families vacation spouse-free Read More

  4. San Antonio Water System lifts its boil-water notice for some areas. This map shows where. Read More

  5. Actress Eva Longoria volunteers with San Antonio Food Bank following devastating winter storm Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation