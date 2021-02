200 animals rescued from winter storm by San Antonio Animal Care Services ready for adoption

click to enlarge Pexels / Aloïs Moubax

In the wake of last week’s history-making winter storm, some 200 animals have been placed in the adoption system in San Antonio, awaiting a new life.San Antonio Animal Care Services Interim Director Shannon Sims told local TV station KENS5 Tuesday that ACS staff braved record-breaking weather conditions to rescue animals left in the cold."Getting from one call to the next was pretty perilous and painstaking," Sims told KENS5. "And it was about 4,000 calls. I would say probably about 70% of those were associated with some sort of lack of shelter.”In the most dire instances, ACS crews found animals chained up in the snow with no food, their only source of water frozen solid. In such cases, crews can legally remove the animal, because they know it will otherwise die.The 200 animals rescued during the winter storm are now awaiting adoption into forever homes."With a little bit of love and care, these animals turn into great adoptable pets," Sims told KENS5.