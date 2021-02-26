No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, February 26, 2021

Channeling Texans' feelings, former House Speaker tells Ted Cruz to 'go f—k yourself'

Posted By on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner isn't one to hide his feelings — after all, he's regularly made headlines for having a good cry in public.

Now, while recording the audio version of his forthcoming memoir, the retired GOP politician seems to have done a good job channeling the feelings of a multitude of Texans.



During an aside not featured in his book's print version, Boehner quipped, "Oh, and Ted Cruz, go fuck yourself," according to an Axios report.

After Cruz's trip to Cancún while his constituents huddled in their freezing homes without electricity, we're sure plenty of Texans can get behind the sentiment. And that number likely increased when Cruz subsequently tried to shift blame by calling out the anonymous somebody who leaked text messages his wife sent while planning the tropical getaway.

Whether that "fuck off" speaks for a majority of Texans or just a heaping shitload of them, it wasn't the first time Boehner, who hails from Ohio, revealed his true feelings about Cruz since leaving Congress.

During a 2016 appearance at Stanford University shortly after his departure, Boehner referred to Texas' armchair seditionist as "Lucifer in the Flesh," adding “I have never worked with a more miserable son of a bitch in my life.”

