No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 26, 2021

River Authority investigating deaths of fish in San Antonio River due to freezing temperatures

Posted By on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 9:38 AM

click to enlarge KATIE HENNESSEY
  • Katie Hennessey
February's winter storm didn't just cause suffering to Texans that lost power and water; it also harmed the local fish population.

The San Antonio River Authority is looking into the deaths of fish found floating along the San Antonio River Walk, which it says were casualties of freezing temperatures, not poor water quality.



Dead fish have been seen floating in the San Antonio River due to uninhabitable water quality before, such as when an ammonia spill in San Pedro Creek killed more than 5,000 fish last July. This time, however, the fish floating lifeless in the downtown waterway were the result of temperatures in their habitat remaining below 50 degrees for a prolonged period, SARA officials said.

SARA reported that non-native tropical fish such as the blue tilapia and Plucostomus, or suckermouth catfish, can die when temperatures remain that low. The freezing temperatures also harmed native species, according to officials.

The Watershed and Parks Operation Department are working to remove dead fish from the San Antonio River. SARA asks members of the public to report dead fish sightings to its Environmental Investigations team online or by calling (866) 345-7272.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Glitter Political: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez aims to unseat his former boss on San Antonio council
Ólàjú expands awareness of African culture, identity with focus on powerful photography
The failure of San Antonio’s city-owned utilities last week demand action, not reassurances
Power Failure: Blame for Texas’ electrical grid disaster extends far further than ERCOT
San Antonio Burger Week’s creative spins are all about dressing up the staple sandwich
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ted Cruz says leaked texts about his Cancun trip show how 'nasty' politics has become. Cry us a river. Read More

  2. Gov. Abbott's TV speech blames ERCOT for Texas blackouts, again fails to own up to wider failures Read More

  3. Reforming Texas' power grid requires serious regulatory oversight, not finger-pointing Read More

  4. San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B donating $1 million to Texas food banks in wake of winter storm Read More

  5. Winter storm could cost Texas more money than any disaster in state history Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation