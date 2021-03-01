No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 1, 2021

National organization posts guide for employees advocating for LGBTQ workplace equality

Posted By on Mon, Mar 1, 2021 at 10:46 AM

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
LGBTQ+ corporate employees now have an online guide for advocating for workplace equality and inclusion.

Advocacy group Out & Equal's new guide is a potential tool for those seeking improved protections for LGBTQ+ employees at their workplaces. It's intended for use by employee resource groups (ERGs), which are worker-led internal organizations formed to promote workplace diversity.



"We continue to be inspired by the bold leadership of employee resource groups," Out & Equal managing director Deena Fidas said. "These often serve as a bridge between the internal workings of a company and external LGBTQ organizations."

An increasing number of Fortune 500 companies have implemented nondiscrimination protections for sexual orientation and gender identity at the recommendation of their ERGs, according to Out & Equal. Last year, for example, Alamo City-headquartered USAA received a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign's corporate equality index.

"Change has happened because of these bold voices, and it's also happened because of the competitive nature of business," Fidas said. "If businesses bury their head in the sand when it comes to LGBTQ equality, they're also burying their head in the sand when it comes to opportunities for growth for their own company and invested interest."

Last Thursday, the U.S. House passed the Equality Act, a bill that would provide federal LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination protections in employment, housing and public accommodations. Texas is one of the 29 states lacking such protections.

President Joe Biden has expressed support for the Equality Act, but the act must clear debate in the Senate before it reaches his desk.
"We are the closest we've ever been to full federal legal equality for the LGBTQ community," Fidas said. "Now is the time for all fair-minded Americans to make their voices heard that LGBTQ Americans deserve the same civil rights and protections as everyone else."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Jardín brings the right culinary elements to the Botanical Garden’s Sullivan Carriage House
Top(ped) Dog: The Dogfather’s Patrick Curel on why his hot dog restaurant is flipping burgers
Glitter Political: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez aims to unseat his former boss on San Antonio council
Ólàjú expands awareness of African culture, identity with focus on powerful photography
The failure of San Antonio’s city-owned utilities last week demand action, not reassurances
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ted Cruz says leaked texts about his Cancun trip show how 'nasty' politics has become. Cry us a river. Read More

  2. Glitter Political: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez aims to unseat his former boss on San Antonio council Read More

  3. Texas Parks and Wildlife wants citizen observers to help it study bat fatalities from winter storm Read More

  4. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lies on Fox News about cause of the state’s power outages Read More

  5. Global inequity in COVID-19 vaccination is more than a moral problem Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation