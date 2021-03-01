National organization posts guide for employees advocating for LGBTQ workplace equality

Wikimedia Commons

guide is a potential tool for those seeking improved protections for LGBTQ+ employees at their workplaces. It's intended for use by employee resource groups (ERGs),

are worker-led internal organizations

"We continue to be inspired by the bold leadership of employee resource groups," Out & Equal managing director Deena Fidas said. "These often serve as a bridge between the internal workings of a company and external LGBTQ organizations."





An increasing number of Fortune 500 companies have implemented nondiscrimination protections for sexual orientation and gender identity at the recommendation of their ERGs, according to Out & Equal. Last year, for example, Alamo City-headquartered USAA received a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign's corporate equality index.



"Change has happened because of these bold voices, and it's also happened because of the competitive nature of business," Fidas said. "If businesses bury their head in the sand when it comes to LGBTQ equality, they're also burying their head in the sand when it comes to opportunities for growth for their own company and invested interest."

Transgender rights are human rights — and the House made that clear today by passing the Equality Act.



Now it's time for the Senate to do the same. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 26, 2021

