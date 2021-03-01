National organization posts guide for employees advocating for LGBTQ workplace equality

"We are the closest we've ever been to full federal legal equality for the LGBTQ community," Fidas said. "Now is the time for all fair-minded Americans to make their voices heard that LGBTQ Americans deserve the same civil rights and protections as everyone else."
Transgender rights are human rights — and the House made that clear today by passing the Equality Act.— President Biden (@POTUS) February 26, 2021
Now it's time for the Senate to do the same.
