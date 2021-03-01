No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 1, 2021

Texas AG Ken Paxton now seeking ouster of San Antonio police chief in his immigration fight with the city

Posted By on Mon, Mar 1, 2021 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge Texas AG Ken Paxton - COURTESY PHOTO / KEN PAXTON
  • Courtesy Photo / Ken Paxton
  • Texas AG Ken Paxton
Amid his own mounting legal woes, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is cranking up the heat on San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Paxton — embroiled a legal battle with San Antonio since 2018 over how it handles suspected undocumented immigrants — filed new court papers late last month seeking McManus' removal.



The petition filed in state district court in San Antonio argues that the chief violated state law in 2017 by releasing 12 suspected undocumented immigrants found inside a tractor-trailer rig instead of turning them over to immigration officials.

In a statement, City Attorney Andy Segovia described Paxton's suit as "frivolous" and a "political stunt," adding that the city has retained separate counsel for McManus. The filing is a distraction attempt by the Republican AG as his larger case against the city flounders, Segovia added.

"Mr. Paxton's legal actions have lost any credibility with the public and the court system," he said.

Paxton has been doing battle with San Antonio in state district court in Austin since late 2018. In that suit, he accused McManus and the city of running afoul of a state law banning so-called "sanctuary cities" when police released the immigrants found inside the tractor-trailer.

Last week, an investigation by TV station KSAT revealed that the city has spent more than $2.75 million defending itself against Paxton's original suit.

The new filing comes as Paxton faces additional scrutiny over whistleblower allegations that he abused his office and took bribes. Last month, the Associated Press reported that FBI is looking into renovations made to the AG's million-dollar home as part of an ongoing investigation into whether he illegally aided a wealthy donor.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio’s new greenway trails offer a view of the city we otherwise might zoom past
Jardín brings the right culinary elements to the Botanical Garden’s Sullivan Carriage House
Top(ped) Dog: The Dogfather’s Patrick Curel on why his hot dog restaurant is flipping burgers
Glitter Political: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez aims to unseat his former boss on San Antonio council
Ólàjú expands awareness of African culture, identity with focus on powerful photography
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Joaquin Castro says 'Latinos are almost completely missing' from Golden Globes Read More

  2. Ted Cruz says leaked texts about his Cancun trip show how 'nasty' politics has become. Cry us a river. Read More

  3. Glitter Political: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez aims to unseat his former boss on San Antonio council Read More

  4. Texas Parks and Wildlife wants citizen observers to help it study bat fatalities from winter storm Read More

  5. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lies on Fox News about cause of the state’s power outages Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation