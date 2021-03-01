Texas AG Ken Paxton now seeking ouster of San Antonio police chief in his immigration fight with the city

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / Ken Paxton
-
Texas AG Ken Paxton
Amid his own mounting legal woes
, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is cranking up the heat on San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.
Paxton — embroiled a legal battle with San Antonio since 2018 over how it handles suspected undocumented immigrants — filed new court papers late last month seeking McManus' removal.
The petition filed in state district court in San Antonio argues that the chief violated state law in 2017 by releasing 12 suspected undocumented immigrants found inside a tractor-trailer rig instead of turning them over to immigration officials.
In a statement, City Attorney Andy Segovia described Paxton's suit as "frivolous" and a "political stunt," adding that the city has retained separate counsel for McManus. The filing is a distraction attempt by the Republican AG as his larger case against the city flounders, Segovia added.
"Mr. Paxton's legal actions have lost any credibility with the public and the court system," he said.
Paxton has been doing battle with San Antonio in state district court in Austin since late 2018. In that suit, he accused McManus and the city of running afoul of a state law banning so-called "sanctuary cities" when police released the immigrants found inside the tractor-trailer.
Last week, an investigation by TV station KSAT
revealed that the city has spent more than $2.75 million defending itself against Paxton's original suit.
The new filing comes as Paxton faces additional scrutiny
over whistleblower allegations that he abused his office and took bribes. Last month, the Associated Press reported
that FBI is looking into renovations made to the AG's million-dollar home as part of an ongoing investigation into whether he illegally aided a wealthy donor.
