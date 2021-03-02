No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Public Utility Commission chair resigns after failing to take ownership of Texas power outages

Posted By on Tue, Mar 2, 2021 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS
  • Courtesy Photo / Public Utility Commission of Texas
DeAnn Walker, who chairs the Public Utility Commission of Texas, has resigned in the wake of statewide blackouts that left millions without power during a devastating winter storm, according to media reports.

The three-member commission, appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, has faced fiery criticism from both sides of the aisle over its handling of the power crisis which reportedly brought the state's power grid minutes from complete collapse.



The PUC's duties include overseeing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the grid. However, during testimony before the Texas Legislature last week, Walker stoked outrage by saying her agency bore little responsibility for the power failures.

Politicos applauded Walker's resignation, with State Rep. Rafael Anchía, D-Dallas, telling the Texas Tribune that “Texans still await her apology.”

However, critics of the state's largely hands-off approach to power generation — the result of a 1999 deregulation bill the Lege approved with bipartisan support — said her departure doesn't solve the fundamental problems that led to last month's power crisis.

"Chairman Walker needed to go, but let's not fool ourselves into thinking that her departure changes anything about the fundamental problems that led to the blackouts," said Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas.

"Electric and gas companies ran roughshod over Texas consumers during the blackouts, and we're just going to keep repeating history if the governor and legislature don't finally have the guts to stand up to the powerful, fix our broken electric system and build a cleaner and more resilient grid."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio’s new greenway trails offer a view of the city we otherwise might zoom past
Jardín brings the right culinary elements to the Botanical Garden’s Sullivan Carriage House
Top(ped) Dog: The Dogfather’s Patrick Curel on why his hot dog restaurant is flipping burgers
Glitter Political: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez aims to unseat his former boss on San Antonio council
Ólàjú expands awareness of African culture, identity with focus on powerful photography
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Joaquin Castro says 'Latinos are almost completely missing' from Golden Globes Read More

  2. The Mendoza Line: Ken Paxton accuses AOC and Beto of 'help gouging' during Texas freeze Read More

  3. Texas AG Ken Paxton now seeking ouster of San Antonio police chief in his immigration fight with the city Read More

  4. 'UT needs rich donors': Emails show wealthy alumni supporting 'Eyes of Texas' threatened to pull donations Read More

  5. Texas is among 19 states where student loan debt is larger than the entire state budget Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation